Netizens become softhearted for the child actor who stole a kiss from Park Bo Gum

Recently, a short clip spread across the online community as netizens' hearts melt for a child actor who stole a kiss from Park Bo Gum.

The short clip was posted by the child actor's manager on her Instagram on September 18th KST. The short clip quickly spread across the net as many netizens fell in love with the cute actor.

In the video, the child actor is seen hugging actor Park Bo Gum. The child actor suddenly leans forward to kiss Park Bo Gum. Park Bo Gum returns the kiss back to the boy and kisses him on the cheeks.

Many netizens thought the clip was too cute to handle! Some commented, "Aww, the baby is like a dumpling. look at his cheeks", "Park Bo Gum is so sweet. This clip is so healing",

"I want a kiss from Park Bo Gum...", "I wish I can be five years old!", "Aww, the kid kisses Bo Gum in such a cute way. lol", "Both of them are so cute. I'm so jealous", "The baby's cute and Park Bo Gum who returns the kiss is cute too."