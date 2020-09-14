UP10TION to take their 'first new steps' through 'Dazed' photoshoot

UP10TION posed for a photoshoot with 'Dazed'.

The group is coming back as a 7-member group for this comeback, without members Kim Woo Seok, Lee Jin Hyuk, and Jinhoo. Kim Woo Seok and Lee Jin Hyuk are currently focussing on their solo promotions for the time being, while the group's leader Jinhoo has been on hiatus from promotions since earlier this year in April, due to health issues.



'Dazed' announces that UP10TION's 'real start' is from now on, probably hinting to what the boys will be talking about in their interview that will be included in the next issue of the magazine.

Check out the preview cuts above and below.