Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 54 minutes ago

UP10TION to take their 'first new steps' through 'Dazed' photoshoot

UP10TION posed for a photoshoot with 'Dazed'.

The group is coming back as a 7-member group for this comeback, without members Kim Woo Seok, Lee Jin Hyuk, and JinhooKim Woo Seok and Lee Jin Hyuk are currently focussing on their solo promotions for the time being, while the group's leader Jinhoo has been on hiatus from promotions since earlier this year in April, due to health issues.

'Dazed' announces that UP10TION's 'real start' is from now on, probably hinting to what the boys will be talking about in their interview that will be included in the next issue of the magazine.

Check out the preview cuts above and below.

kogyeol gunna look REAL good in our wedding photos j/k

well damn they take some nice photos one good looking group for sure 😍

