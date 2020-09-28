Jay Park, Golden, and pH-1 prepare to play some basketball in MV teaser for 'Afternoon'

H1GHR MUSIC is less than a day away from dropping a new single!

On September 28 KST, agency artists Jay Park, Golden, and pH-1 dropped the music video teaser for their new collaboration single "Afternoon," a track off of H1GHR MUSIC's compilation album 'Blue Tape.' In the teaser, the three meet up at an indoor basketball court and take turns shooting hoops. The teaser also includes a quick scene of Jay Park dancing to a part of the song's hook with backup dancers dressed in basketball player and cheerleader-inspired outfits.

Meanwhile, "Afternoon" is set for release on September 29. According to the teaser, if the full music video for "Afternoon" receives more than 10,000 YouTube comments, the agency will drop a special dance video of the song featuring both Jay Park and pH-1.



Check out the teaser above!