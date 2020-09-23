The two youngest members of BTS, V and Jungkook, spend intimate time together to close the gap that grew between them over the years

On 'In the SOOP BTS ver', BTS's two youngest members V and Jungkook spent intimate time together to close the gap that had formed over the years.

On the episode that aired on September 23, V and Jungkook sat by the firewood and had a deep conversation with each other.

The episode began with V taking a seat by the outdoor tent while Jimin went to get Jungkook at the main house. V had planned this one on one time with Jungkook and asked Jimin to help him bring Jungkook over.

Jimin told Jungkook that his room was leaking but lead him over to the tent where V was waiting for him. When Jungkook arrived, V told Jungkook that he wanted to have a drink since they never drank together just the two of them.

Jungkook stated, "We used to get in trouble together for the same reasons but we became so busy these days" in which V responded, "Yeah, we were like partners in crime."





On this day, Jungkook confessed that the two of them used to be very close when they were trainees but then had grown awkward with each other as they each spent time on their own.

Jungkook told the producers, "V used to the member that I was least awkward with but then we each got busy doing our own thing. V used to be very playful too but he became more reserved these days. I realized I talk to the other older brothers of the group a lot but never took time to talk with V."

The two spent the rest of the night together as they had a heart to heart talk about each of their lives and their concerns. In the interview, Jungkook stated, "After talking to him, I felt better. It felt like we returned to our old selves but not necessarily our younger selves."



