Bong Joon Ho and Jung Eun Kyeong are named two of the "100 most influential people in 2020" by TIME

Director Bong Joon Ho and Jung Eun Kyeong, commissioner of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) have been named as two of the "100 most influential people of 2020" by TIME Magazine.

On September 22, TIME released the list of 100 most influential people of 2020. Director Bong Joon Ho has been chosen by actress Tilda Swinton as she describes him to be "the ultimate sophisticate cinematic fanboy."



Director Bong Joon Ho is recognized in Korea for various masterpieces such as 'Memories of Murder' (2003) and 'Mother' (2009). He made a step into the global cinematic world with renowned films such as 'Snowpiercer' (2013) and 'Okja' (2017). He was able to take the grand prize, The Palme d'Or, at Cannes Film Festival and multiple Oscars with his most recent film 'Parasite' (2019).





TIME stated, that director Bong Joon Ho is "is the filmmaker who, this year, has risen into the 2020 vision of the entire cine­passionate planet like a new sun."

The next South Korean individual to make the list is Jung Eun Kyeong, the commissioner of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). President Moon Jae In has chosen her as the most influential person as she "has led the nation’s antivirus efforts to success by candidly interacting with the public, based on the principles of openness, transparency, and democracy."







Commissioner Jung Eun Kyeong was able to lead the country through the pandemic as she prepared the nation with strong countermeasures against the disease. According to the TIME, Commissioner Jung Eun Kyeong also "helped create a manual on response procedures for unidentified mass infections, and conducted drills on a sophisticated emergency-­response algorithm."



Through her efforts, she made great contributions not only to South Korea but to the global village.





