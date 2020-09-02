Netizens laugh out loud at the most unexpected celebrity TMIs

Netizens laughed out loud at a compilation of the most "unexpected" celebrity TMIs.

On this online community post, a netizen grabbed a series of TMIs organized by a media outlet. These TMIs were somehow "unbelievable" yet true, such as the fact that G-Dragon was an SM Entertainment trainee and that BTS members are the spokesmen for Seoul city without anyone actually being from Seoul.

Check out the TMIs below:

"Kim Soo Hyun naturally has extremely curly hair"

"Suho is a Buddhist"

"Wendy does not have a religion"

"Song Kang Ho (who is from Busan) cannot eat pork rice soup (a dish that Busan is famous for)"

"BTS who are official spokesmen for Seoul city with no member originating from Seoul"

"Choi Daniel received 5 points in math for Korean SATs"

"Park Sung Woong went to law school"

"Song Ji Hyo has an unbelievably high alcohol tolerance"

"Zico doesn't like alcohol, doesn't smoke, and uses Samsung Galaxy"

"Lee Da Mi is 170cm in height"

"Kim Gook Jin wears glasses without lenses"

"G-Dragon was an SM trainee for five years"

"Choi Woo Sik has a Canadian nationality"

"Sung Dong Il is not from Jeolla Province; he is from Incheon"

"Kang Ha Neul uses an iPhone"

"Yunho came up with his own name, U-Know Yunho"

"Jo Jung Seok is the youngest in his family with two siblings who are both at least 15 years older than him"

Did you know any of these TMIs previously? What are some more fun facts that many people would find surprising?