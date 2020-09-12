4

6

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 45 minutes ago

Stray Kids reveal striking online cover for 1st album repackage 'IN生'

AKP STAFF

Stray Kids have revealed the online cover for their upcoming album.

For their next comeback, the boys will be releasing the 1st album repackage 'IN生'. On September 13 KST, the online cover for the album was revealed, a design with the two words "IN" and "生" layered on top of one another. Do you think the cover goes well with the album's overall concept?

The title track "Back Door" is a strong dance track with a steady bass tune. Stay tuned for the live comeback stream on September 14 at 9 PM KST via Twitter, YouTube, and VLive!




  1. Stray Kids
0 311 Share 40% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND