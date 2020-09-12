Stray Kids reveal striking online cover for 1st album repackage 'IN生'

Stray Kids have revealed the online cover for their upcoming album.

For their next comeback, the boys will be releasing the 1st album repackage 'IN生'. On September 13 KST, the online cover for the album was revealed, a design with the two words "IN" and "生" layered on top of one another. Do you think the cover goes well with the album's overall concept?

The title track "Back Door" is a strong dance track with a steady bass tune. Stay tuned for the live comeback stream on September 14 at 9 PM KST via Twitter, YouTube, and VLive!







