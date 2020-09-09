11

Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 54 minutes ago

Stray Kids reveal intense MV teaser for "Back Door" from their first album repackage 'IN生'

Stray Kids are ready to release their first album repackage 'IN生'. The boys have been preparing for their comeback starting the end of last month as they released various teasers. 

On September 10 at midnight KST, they released a music video teaser video for the track "Back Door". With a strong base tune, the music video begins with the members of the boy group standing statuesquely together. The teaser video also shows the choreography with an intense vibe that suits the track. 

The album repackaged 'IN生' will be aired live on September 14 at KST on various social media outlets such as Twitter, YouTube, and VLive

Nct_and_Wayv
7 minutes ago

YASSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS hella excited for this

Share

0

quark12395
29 minutes ago

It sounds like a bop!

Share

