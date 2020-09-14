10

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

TVXQ, WayV, Lovelyz, AB6IX, & more confirmed to perform during 'TikTok Stage Voice On' live concert

A total of 8 K-Pop acts will be performing at the upcoming 'TikTok Stage Voice On' live online concert, taking place on September 25 at 8 PM KST!

Any 'TikTok' user across the globe will be able to tune in to 'TikTok Stage Voice On' for free to see TVXQ, Lovelyz, ELRIS, Kim Woo Seok, AB6IX, WayV, MCND, and TOO perform unique stages live, from your own home! In addition, 'TikTok' will be carrying out a '#TikTokStageVoiceOn' challenge starting this September 16 through September 25 at 8 PM KST, where fans can participate in a duet with their favorite artists. For each new video in the '#TikTokStageVoiceOn' challenge, 'TikTok' will donate $3 to the Korean Artists' Welfare Foundation toward providing support and aid for struggling artists. 

Will you be tuning in to 'TikTok Stage Voice On'?

  1. AB6IX
  2. ELRIS
  3. Lovelyz
  4. MCND
  5. WayV
  6. TOO
  7. TVXQ
  8. Kim Woo Seok
quark1239510,496 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

I was wondering why TVXQ! suddenly got a TikTok account and thought that maybe SM was just making everyone get one. 😀

xx-jenn-xx4,315 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

well shit...now i have to get tiktok....just so i can watch them...lol....

