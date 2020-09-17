CIX's Bae Jin Young & WEi's Kim Yo Han get together for '2020 Pepsi x Starship Heritage Project' collab

The '2020 Pepsi x Starship Heritage Project' has released refreshing new teaser images of CIX's Bae Jin Young and WEi's Kim Yo Han for their upcoming collaboration!

In their teasers, Bae Jin Young and Kim Yo Han invite fans on a cool 'Pepsi' date, holding up vintage edition of the classic 'Pepsi' can. While the '2020 Pepsi x Starship Heritage Project' has yet to reveal more specific details for Bae Jin Young and Kim Yo Han's collaboration track, many are looking forward to a collaboration project between a former Wanna One member and a former X1 member.

Bae Jin Young x Kim Yo Han's project single and MV will be released this coming September 25 at 6 PM KST. What do you think of these two idols coming together?

