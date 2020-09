MONSTA X's Shownu and Minhyuk will be collaborating with the webtoon 'My Perfect Girl'.

Toon Studio revealed that the pair will be singing "HAVE A GOODNIGHT", a medium-tempo ballad song. It talks of Chanyeol's feelings for Haedalm, and it's a good-night song for Haedalm because she worked so hard during the day.

The song will be out on the 11th.