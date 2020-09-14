9

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Gugudan's Mimi cast in new web drama 'Re-Feel: If Only'

AKP STAFF

Gugudan member Mimi has been cast as a female lead of an upcoming VR web drama series, 'Re-Feel: If Only'!

Jointly produced by 'Playlist' and LG UPlus, the VR web drama series tells the story of a magical cafe, where a peculiar cup of coffee allows the drinker to go back in time to the past. In the story, Mimi takes on the role of a part-timer at this magic cafe, Kim Sun Jae. Her character is in charge of listening to the struggles and problems of her customers, including dating problems, uncertainties about the future, etc. 

Meanwhile, Mimi previously garnered attention for her acting roles in dramas including MBC's 'Extraordinary You', 'I Picked Up A Celebrity On The Street', and more. 

  1. Gugudan
3 317 Share 90% Upvoted

0

arose9722 pts 5 minutes ago 0
5 minutes ago

idols who turned actors are really good in acting

Share

0

nooDLes15198 pts 31 minutes ago 0
31 minutes ago

Might as well go into acting because you know Sejung's the only one's gonna get promoted as a singer

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

NCT, NCT U, WayV, NCT 127, NCT Dream
NCT to release 'NCT 2020' album next month
24 minutes ago   9   5,976

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND