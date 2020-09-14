Gugudan's Mimi cast in new web drama 'Re-Feel: If Only'

Gugudan member Mimi has been cast as a female lead of an upcoming VR web drama series, 'Re-Feel: If Only'!

Jointly produced by 'Playlist' and LG UPlus, the VR web drama series tells the story of a magical cafe, where a peculiar cup of coffee allows the drinker to go back in time to the past. In the story, Mimi takes on the role of a part-timer at this magic cafe, Kim Sun Jae. Her character is in charge of listening to the struggles and problems of her customers, including dating problems, uncertainties about the future, etc.

Meanwhile, Mimi previously garnered attention for her acting roles in dramas including MBC's 'Extraordinary You', 'I Picked Up A Celebrity On The Street', and more.