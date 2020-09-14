BTS & BLACKPINK take up top 10 spots on Billboard's newly announced 'Global 200' & 'Global Excluding U.S.' charts

On September 14, Billboard announced the launch of two new global music charts, representative of chart data from over 200 territories around the world!

The first is the official Billboard 'Global 200' chart, taking into account streams, downloads, and purchases of all regions across the globe including the United States. The second chart, the Billboard 'Global Excluding U.S.' chart, takes into account chart data from all regions except from the United States, as the name suggests.

Shortly after announcing the inauguration of these two new official charts, Billboard also launched this week's rankings of both the 'Global 200' and the 'Global Excl. U.S.' charts. On the 'Global 200' chart, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" took up the #1 spot followed by BTS's "Dynamite" at #2, 24kGoldn's "Mood" at #3, Maluma's "Hawái" at #4, as well as BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez's "Ice Cream" at #8.

The 'Global Excl. U.S.' chart contained many of the same artists in the top 10 'Global 200' chart, in different ranking order. The #1 spot went to Maluma's "Hawái", while BTS's "Dynamite" maintained #2. "WAP" followed in 3rd place, and "Mood" also remained in 4th for this particular chart. BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez's "Ice Cream" also came in at 6th on this chart.

For full details on Billboard's brand new 'Global 200' and 'Global Excluding U.S.' charts, visit the platform's official website here!