Golden Child become pilots in the C version of their 2nd single album 'Pump It Up' concept photos

The boys of Golden Child are changing up their vibes and becoming pilots in the new concept photos.

On September 30 KST, Golden Child released a new set of concept photos where the boys show off a more mature charm.

Each member is dressed in the pilot uniform looking chic and handsome. Previously, they released a teaser video bringing back their signature bright youthful vibe. Now, they have gone through a complete image change and are ready to take off with the new upcoming single 'Pump It Up'.

Golden Child will be returning next week with the full release of their 2nd single album 'Pump It Up', on October 7 at 6 PM KST!

