Actor Kim Min Suk appears on tvN's 'Sixth Sense' and explains how he apprehended a hidden camera criminal

On September 17th, actor Kim Min Suk appeared on tvN's variety show 'Sixth Sense'.

In the episode, he spoke about how he was able to apprehend a hidden camera criminal at a cafe in Gangnam.



Kim Min Suk visited a cafe in Gangnam back on July 19. At the time, the star was on leave during his final vacation from mandatory military service. While visiting the cafe, Kim Min Suk discovered a male secretively filming his sister's legs, and after calling the individual out, he managed to hold down the criminal until police arrived on the scene.



When Kim Min Suk appeared as a guest on the show, all the cast members welcomed him happily.

They introduced him as the hero who caught a hidden camera criminal and asked how he was able to do it.

The actor explained, "At first I didn't think I would catch a criminal. I just thought the guy took photos of my sister. So I talked to the cafe owner and we decided to apprehend him. So we took his phone."





Kim Min Suk continued to say, "I was sure he took photos of my sister but the photos weren't there. We found out later that there was a hidden folder and in it contained two-years worth of hidden camera photos."



