13

5

Original Content
Posted by hannahleex AKP STAFF 29 minutes ago

Delicious mint chocolate or toothpaste? Here are some idols who love the controversial flavor

AKP STAFF

Mint chocolate is arguably one of the most highly debated topics in the food community — it’s just as controversial as pineapple on pizza. Some love it, while some absolutely hate it. Here are some idols who love the minty flavor!

TXT’s Yeonjun and Hueningkai

Yeonjun and Hueningkai have both expressed their love for mint chocolate on multiple V-Lives, making their fellow members cringe in disgust.

Stray Kids’ Seungmin, Felix, and I.N

Seungmin, Felix, and I.N are avid mint-chocolate lovers. According to Seungmin, it was a gift from the skies.

IU

In response to a fan who asked why she likes mint chocolate, she made it clear how much she loves the flavor by saying she feels bad for people who are unable to experience the charms of mint chocolate.

BTS’ Jungkook and J-Hope

In an episode of ‘Run BTS!’ the BTS members had a heated debate about mint chocolate. Jungkook and J-Hope firmly stood by their favorite flavor.

IZ*ONE’s Nako, Wonyoung, and Chaewon

Nako, Wonyoung, and Chaewon are famous for their love of mint chocolate. Fans call them the Mint Choco-choco Dan.

ATEEZ’s Mingi and San 

In this V-Live, all of the members ate ice cream and revealed their favorite flavors. Mingi and San chose mint chocolate without hesitation. 

Kang Daniel

When a fan asked him about his feeling toward mint chocolate during a fan meeting, he confidently checked the box for the flavor.

TWICE’s Sana, Tzuyu, Jeongyeon, and Chaeyoung

In response to a question asking whether they liked mint chocolate or disliked it, all members stated that they like the flavor. 


SEVENTEEN’s DK and Mingyu 

View this post on Instagram

어디보니🍦

A post shared by 김민규 (@min9yu_k) on

DK and Mingyu are fans of mint chocolate ice cream. Mingyu has even posted photos of him posing with his go-to flavor. 

EXO’s D.O and Suho 

D.O and Suho are also mint chocolate lovers. In a video for Baskin Robbins, Suho revealed that it is his favorite ice cream flavor. 

GOT7’s JB

After he revealed his love for mint chocolate, some fans were in shock. JB simply couldn't understand why! 

PENTAGON’s Shinwon

Back in June 2019, Shinwon uploaded a selfie of himself eating mint chocolate ice cream and said “Mintchoco is life.”

Are you a fan of mint chocolate?

  1. San
  2. Mingi
  3. Jungkook
  4. j-hope
  5. Suho
  6. D.O.
  7. JB
  8. IU
  9. IZ*ONE
  10. Shinwon
  11. DK
  12. Mingyu
  13. I.N.
  14. Felix
  15. Seungmin
  16. Jungyeon
  17. Chaeyoung
  18. Tzuyu
  19. Yeonjun
  20. Hueningkai
  21. Kang Daniel
5 721 Share 72% Upvoted

0

Kirsty_Louise17,533 pts 2 minutes ago 0
2 minutes ago

Mint chocolate is my absolute favourite flavour, they all have great taste!

Share

0

xx-jenn-xx3,371 pts 26 minutes ago 0
26 minutes ago

Mint Chocolate is second favorite, i prefer chocolate chip cookie dough!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

CLC
CLC are ready to fly in 'Helicopter' MV
9 hours ago   12   4,587

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND