Delicious mint chocolate or toothpaste? Here are some idols who love the controversial flavor

Mint chocolate is arguably one of the most highly debated topics in the food community — it’s just as controversial as pineapple on pizza. Some love it, while some absolutely hate it. Here are some idols who love the minty flavor!

TXT’s Yeonjun and Hueningkai

SB: I love chocolate a lot

HK: Mint Chocolate above chocolate ofcourse

HK 🖐️ YJ

SB: omg

TH: whereveryou go, don't say you are txt 💀 @TXT_members @TXT_bighit pic.twitter.com/ROf7kTno0z — TXT Translations 𖧵 (@TXTranslations) August 27, 2019

Yeonjun and Hueningkai have both expressed their love for mint chocolate on multiple V-Lives, making their fellow members cringe in disgust.

Stray Kids’ Seungmin, Felix, and I.N

Seungmin, Felix, and I.N are avid mint-chocolate lovers. According to Seungmin, it was a gift from the skies.

IU

In response to a fan who asked why she likes mint chocolate, she made it clear how much she loves the flavor by saying she feels bad for people who are unable to experience the charms of mint chocolate.

BTS’ Jungkook and J-Hope

In an episode of ‘Run BTS!’ the BTS members had a heated debate about mint chocolate. Jungkook and J-Hope firmly stood by their favorite flavor.

IZ*ONE’s Nako, Wonyoung, and Chaewon

Nako, Wonyoung, and Chaewon are famous for their love of mint chocolate. Fans call them the Mint Choco-choco Dan.

ATEEZ’s Mingi and San



In this V-Live, all of the members ate ice cream and revealed their favorite flavors. Mingi and San chose mint chocolate without hesitation.





Kang Daniel

When a fan asked him about his feeling toward mint chocolate during a fan meeting, he confidently checked the box for the flavor.

TWICE’s Sana, Tzuyu, Jeongyeon, and Chaeyoung

Q: mint choco! like or dislike?



JY, CY & SN: like~!

JY: do you like or dislike mint choco ice cream? *asks tzuyu*

JY: the toothpaste kinda flavour~

TY: but what’s ‘ho’?

JY: either you like or dislike

TY: Ah... I like it ^^

JY: and so we all like it~ 😁

pic.twitter.com/0LAQc2v7KE — 🌨 (@yujeongyou) September 17, 2019

In response to a question asking whether they liked mint chocolate or disliked it, all members stated that they like the flavor.







SEVENTEEN’s DK and Mingyu

DK and Mingyu are fans of mint chocolate ice cream. Mingyu has even posted photos of him posing with his go-to flavor.

EXO’s D.O and Suho

D.O and Suho are also mint chocolate lovers. In a video for Baskin Robbins, Suho revealed that it is his favorite ice cream flavor.

GOT7’s JB



#JB: I like mint choco 🍨

some comments: heol (like omg wth)

🌴: why heol? I don’t know why you’re saying heol

🌴: about mint choco? But why? What about mint choco? Impossible to fathom... I understand it may not suit your taste but I like mint choco.



🌴: WHYY?



😂💚 pic.twitter.com/IfU3G11xal — 참새¨ (@defbabybird) March 21, 2020

After he revealed his love for mint chocolate, some fans were in shock. JB simply couldn't understand why!



PENTAGON’s Shinwon

[#신원] 다 먹어버릴꺼야 ㅇㅁㅇ

Chocolate is love

Coke is peace

Mintchoco is our life pic.twitter.com/s7Pxqgqjo1 — PENTAGON·펜타곤 (@CUBE_PTG) June 4, 2019

Back in June 2019, Shinwon uploaded a selfie of himself eating mint chocolate ice cream and said “Mintchoco is life.”

Are you a fan of mint chocolate?