BTS win #1 + Performances from September 12th 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On this week's episode, A Pink's Namjoo debuted with "Bird", Oh My Girl's YooA debuted with "Bon Voyage", Wonho debuted solo with "Open Mind", Super Junior D&E came back with "B.A.D", B.O.Y made a comeback with "Miss You", Haeun returned with "99.9", Jang Woo Hyuk made a comeback with "HE (Don't Wanna Be Alone)", and South Club made their comeback with "Rock Star".



As for the nominees, BLACKPINK, SSAK3, and BTS were up for the win, but it was BTS's "Dynamite" that took the trophy. Congratulations to BTS!



Other performers included ITZY, DAY6 (Even of Day), Lovelyz, CLC, Lee Eun Sang, Lunarsolar, CRAVITY, OnlyOneOf, ATEEZ, and Rocket Punch.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:







DEBUT: Namjoo







DEBUT: YooA







DEBUT: Wonho







COMEBACK: Super Junior D&E







COMEBACK: B.O.Y







COMEBACK: Haeun







COMEBACK: Jang Woo Hyuk







COMEBACK: South Club







ITZY







Even of Day







Lovelyz







CLC







Lee Eun Sang







Lunarsolar







CRAVITY







OnlyOneOf







ATEEZ







Rocket Punch







