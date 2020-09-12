BTS win #1 + Performances from September 12th 'Show! Music Core'!

12

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!

On this week's episode, A Pink's Namjoo debuted with "Bird", Oh My Girl's YooA debuted with "Bon Voyage", Wonho debuted solo with "Open Mind", Super Junior D&E came back with "B.A.D", B.O.Y made a comeback with "Miss You", Haeun returned with "99.9", Jang Woo Hyuk made a comeback with "HE (Don't Wanna Be Alone)", and South Club made their comeback with "Rock Star".

As for the nominees, BLACKPINK, SSAK3, and BTS were up for the win, but it was BTS's "Dynamite" that took the trophy. Congratulations to BTS!

Other performers included ITZYDAY6 (Even of Day)LovelyzCLCLee Eun SangLunarsolarCRAVITYOnlyOneOfATEEZ, and Rocket Punch.

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


DEBUT: Namjoo


DEBUT: YooA


DEBUT: Wonho


COMEBACK: Super Junior D&E


COMEBACK: B.O.Y


COMEBACK: Haeun


COMEBACK: Jang Woo Hyuk


COMEBACK: South Club


ITZY


Even of Day


Lovelyz


CLC


Lee Eun Sang


Lunarsolar


CRAVITY


OnlyOneOf


ATEEZ


Rocket Punch


Congrats Bangtan Sonyeondan!!! 💜

Its 9th win!!
Congrats BTS!!!

