Hyun Bin returns safely from Jordan after filming 'Bargaining' during COVID-19 pandemic

Hyun Bin has returned safely from Jordan after filming the movie 'Bargaining'.



On September 12, Hyun Bin returned home from Jordan via Incheon International Airport, and according to quarantine guidelines, the actor will undergo a COVID-19 test and go into self-quarantine. He was originally scheduled to return home on Thursday, but he arrived later due to local circumstances.



Hyun Bin left for Jordan on a chartered plane this past July 13 to shoot 'Bargaining' with co-stars Hwang Jung Min and Kang Ki Young. The film centers around a rescue mission for kidnapped Koreans in the Middle East, and it's directed by Lim Soon Rye, who was behind 'The Best Moment of Our Life' and 'Little Forest'.



In other news, Hyun Bin is also starring in the upcoming movie 'Coordination'.

