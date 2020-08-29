Taemin unveils mood sampler and another set of teaser photos for his upcoming third album 'Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 1'

Taemin is gearing up for his comeback with the upcoming 3rd album 'Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 1'.

On August 30 at midnight KST, Taemin revealed suspect version of the mood sampler for 'Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 1' with another set of teaser images. Taemin's upcoming 3rd album is set to release on September 7 at 6 PM KST, and the talented idol has already given a glimpse of the upcoming release with the prologue single, "2 Kids" on August 4th. 'Never Gonna Dance Again' will be released in two parts: Act 1 and Act 2.



Check out the teasers above and below. How are you liking the concept?



