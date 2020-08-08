Uhm Jung Hwa shares her niece Uhm Ji On is now a BTS ARMY

Uhm Jung Hwa's Instagram story update had netizens buzzing.



On August 8th, the veteran singer and actress Uhm Jung Hwa shared a screenshot with a caption "Ji On is in love with BTS,," on her Instagram story. The screenshot starts with the text bubble from Ji On on the left, "Auntie.. I want to meet BTS...Especially Jimin. How can I meet him?? (picture) I want to meet him" Uhm Jung Hwa then replied, "Auntie doesn't know BTS either ㅜㅜ sob ㅜㅜ" implying that she doesn't have personal ties with the group.

Netizens were surprised to know that Ji On has already grown up to become a fan of the popular idol group. Ji On was born on June 18th of 2013, just 5 days after BTS debuted. Some of the comments include: "Omg time flies..When did she grow up to become a stan?"

"Seems like Jimin is exceptionally popular with kids lol"

"Uhm Jung Hwa's response tho lol auntie doesn't know either hahaha"



"Their conversation is mad adorable"

"Ji On, welcome aboard but please don't cut the line lol"

"Ji On, are you ready for their comeback later this month?"

"Umm, can I join you Ji On when you do get to meet Jimin? Auntie's bias is Jimin too"

"Ji On can now text? I feel so old now..."





