OnlyOneOf has dropped individual teasers of KB and YooJung.

In continuing their 'Produced by [ ]' series, the boys have previously announced that their next song will be produced by GroovyRoom. On August 8th and 9th KST, OnlyOneOf unveiled individual teasers for their comeback featuring YooJung and KB, respectively.

Check out the teasers above and below. The upcoming single will be released on August 27 at 6 PM KST, so stay tuned until then!