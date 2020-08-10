The producers of 'Produce 101' will eventually face the highest disciplinary action under the Broadcasting Act for manipulating votes and deceiving viewers

The decision has been made to penalize the four seasons of the 'Produce 101' series. The show will receive the highest level of punishment under the broadcasting law.



On August 10th, the Korea Communications Standards Commission (KCSC) has deliberated their decisions in their board meeting. They held the meeting to discuss the four seasons of 'Produce 101' which include 'Produce 101', 'Produce 101 season 2', 'Produce 48', and 'Produce X 101'.



On this day, the KCSC stated, "The show encouraged viewers to use paid-text voting in order to participate in the voting system of the show. However, they had manipulated the votes and deceived the viewers. It is a series issue that the producers of the show not only deceived the viewers but also they have hindered the fair public opinion and have made the contestants' efforts go to waste in vain."



Especially last month, a subcommittee meeting was held. During the meeting, deliberation council member Lee So Young asked Lim Hyung Chan, vice president of CJ ENM's strategic support office, "The ranking of the four candidates for the first round were manipulated in Season 1. Two contestants were switched during the first round two were switched during the final round in season 2, and twelve contestants were selected in advance during the final round in season 3. Is this correct?" in which he answered "yes."



The Korea Communications Standards Commission will later decide on the total fine in accordance with Article 109 of the Broadcasting Act. They will be taking into account the details and extent of violations along with the number of violations and the length of the period in which the violations took place.



