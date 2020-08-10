An actor replaced in a musical and loses his fan club after going clubbing

Musical actor Kim Jun Young will be removed from the musical 'Ludwig: Beethoven the Piano' and will enter into self-quarantine after going to the club. He had hand-written a letter to apologize but his fan club will also be shut down.



It was revealed that Kim Jun Young had visited a club in Seoul on August 6th KST. This was revealed through various photos of Kim Jun Young at the club that was posted on social media.

The photos spread quickly and many netizens criticized him for his actions. As the controversy increased, Kim Jun Young took a COVID19 test on August 8th and received a negative test result on the 9th. However, he had decided to self-quarantine for two weeks until August 23rd.







In response to this incident, the production team of 'Ludwig: Beethoven the Piano' stated, "We will replace the role of young Beethoven from Kim Jun Young to Park Jun Hwi for two weeks." Kim Jun Young had taken on the role of young Beethoven along with three other musical actors. He will be replaced during the two weeks of self-quarantine and will not be performing in the musical until the 26th.



There hasn't been any confirmed cases from the club that Kim Jun Young visited nor did the actor show any signs of the virus. However, Kim Jun Young's agency, HJ Culture explained, "The audience, actors, and staff are being cautious at a time like this and have become concerned. Therefore, actor Kim Jun Young had voluntarily taken measures to get tested and enter into self-quarantine."



Kim Jun Young also uploaded a hand-written letter stating, "I sincerely apologize to everyone who has become concerned due to my careless actions. I should have been more cautious since all the audience members are taking a risk by coming to see the musical at the theaters. I am self-reflecting on my action of not being able to be more cautious and thoughtful."



The musical actor's fan page will also close. The managers of the fan club stated, "We will be halting all activities on the fan page. We have no intention of supporting the actor's thoughtless actions. After discussing with the actor, we have decided to close the fan club."



Meanwhile, Kim Jun Young made his debut back in 2018. He had received much love through various musicals such as 'Sejong, 1446'. 'Ludwig" Beethoven the Piano' was his first musical as a leading role and is a musical based on the life of Ludwig Van Beethoven to celebrate the 250th anniversary of his birth.

