6 upcoming JTBC dramas temporarily halt all filming due to resurge in COVID19 cases

On August 21, a representative of JTBC confirmed to various media outlets, "We will be temporarily halting all filming for JTBC dramas which were scheduled to carry out production in the Seoul region, including '18 Again', 'Probability', 'Private Life', 'Run On', 'Live On', and 'Our School Is...'".

The rep assured, "There have been no confirmed COVID19 cases or close-contact suspects within our staff or casts, but we have decided to participate in longterm precautionary measures due to the resurgence of cases in the area. The decision was made after prioritizing the safety and health of all individuals involved on the production set, as well as in accordance with government regulations."

The above JTBC dramas will likely halt all filming until August 25, after which discussions to resume filming will take place according to the situation.

Meanwhile, JTBC's '18 Again' is led by Kim Ha Neul and Yoon Sang Hyun; 'Probability' stars Ong Seong Wu and Shin Ye Eun; 'Private Life' stars Seohyun, Go Kyung Pyo, and more; 'Run On' stars Siwan, Shin Se Kyung, and Sooyoung; 'Live On' is led by NU'EST's Minhyun and Jung Da Bin, and 'Our School Is...' stars Yoon Chan Young, Park Ji Hoo, etc.

All of the cast members of the listed dramas above will be taking self-quarantine measures until filmings resume.

