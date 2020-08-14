Kim Soo Hyun's dramas to watch after 'It's Okay to Not Be Okay'

'It’s Okay to Not Be Okay,' (alt. title: Psycho But it’s Okay) is a 2020 Korean drama about two traumatized individuals who fall in love and heal each other’s psychological wounds. With an amazing OST starring popular artists like Heize and AKMU’s Lee Suhyun, and the chemistry between Seo Yeji and Kim Soo Hyun, viewers were swept up in this drama until its final episode which aired on Sunday night. Can’t get enough of Kim Soo Hyun after the final episode of 'It’s Okay to Not Be Okay?' Here are some of his best dramas to watch or rewatch!

My Love From the Star





Kim Soohyun takes on the role of Do Minjoon, an extraterrestrial alien who ends up on Earth during the Joseon Dynasty. 400 years later, he ends up falling in love with his neighbor, Cheon Songyi, played by Jun Jihyun, a sassy and blunt Hallyu star who believes she is every man’s ideal type. My Love From the Star began airing in 2013, but it is a classic drama revered by most veteran Korean drama fans. This drama also popularized the meal set of fried chicken and beer, enjoyed by many fans who wanted to follow Jun Jihyun’s favorite meal.

Moon Embracing the Sun





Want to see more of Kim Soohyun in the Joseon Dynasty? Moon Embracing the Sun (alt. title: The Sun and the Moon) is a 2012 historical fantasy drama that tells the story of a secret love between a fictional king of the Joseon Dynasty and a female shaman. This drama is chock-full of conflicts, palace conspiracies, and political tension that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Dream High





A fact that some fans may not know is that Kim Soohyun is not only an amazing actor but is also a great singer as well. Dream High is a 2011 drama starring popular K-pop idols: Miss A’s Suzy, T-ara’s Eunjung, IU, and 2PM’s Taecyeon and Wooyoung. Dream High tells the story of six students at Kirin High School who all share the dream of becoming K-pop idols, and how they learn to develop their performance skills as well as navigate relationships with one another.

Kim Soohyun and IU have a close relationship as fellow actors, and he also cameoed in Hotel del Luna, the 2019 drama starring IU and Yeo Jingoo, after returning from a hiatus for his military enlistment.

He also cameoed shortly in the huge 2020 hit drama, Crash Landing on You.

Don’t you love Kim Soohyun’s duality?

The Producers





Speaking of IU, Kim Soohyun has participated in many dramas with the popular singer. The Producers is a 2015 drama starring IU, Cha Taehyun, Gong Hyojin, and Kim Soohyun. If you’ve always been curious about the behind the scenes work that goes into producing Korean variety shows, The Producers is the perfect drama for you! The Producers show a sneak peek into the hectic schedules of KBS network employees and love lives.