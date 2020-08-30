22

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 3 hours ago

BTS wins #1 on this week's 'Inkigayo' + Performances from KARD, CRAVITY, ATEEZ, and more!

AKP STAFF

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols!

On today's episode, NTX debuted with "Black Hole." 3YE returned with "On Air," OnlyOneOf made their comeback with "a sOng Of ice & fire," KARD came back with "Gunshot," and CRAVITY made their return with "Flame."

As for the winner, the nominees were Jessi's "NUNU NANA," BTS's "Dynamite," and ITZY's "Not Shy." In the end, BTS won with the single "Dynamite."

Other performers were ENOi, DONGKIZ, Dream Catcher, Rocket Punch, Saturday, Eric Nam, ATEEZ, MCND, ONF, ONEUS, ITZY, 1Team, and Cherry Bullet.

Check out select full cams of this week's performances below!

COMEBACK: KARD

==

COMEBACK: CRAVITY

==

OnlyOneOf

==
ATEEZ

==
ITZY

Kirsty_Louise17,543 pts 46 minutes ago 0
46 minutes ago

Congratulations, BTS!!! 💜👑

rania43,308 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Dynamite 2nd win woot! Woot!

With 0 physical sales

With only 2days tracking of digital sales

Beat that!!!

🥳

