BTS wins #1 on this week's 'Inkigayo' + Performances from KARD, CRAVITY, ATEEZ, and more!

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols!



On today's episode, NTX debuted with "Black Hole." 3YE returned with "On Air," OnlyOneOf made their comeback with "a sOng Of ice & fire," KARD came back with "Gunshot," and CRAVITY made their return with "Flame."





As for the winner, the nominees were Jessi's "NUNU NANA," BTS's "Dynamite," and ITZY's "Not Shy." In the end, BTS won with the single "Dynamite."



Other performers were ENOi, DONGKIZ, Dream Catcher, Rocket Punch, Saturday, Eric Nam, ATEEZ, MCND, ONF, ONEUS, ITZY, 1Team, and Cherry Bullet.



Check out select full cams of this week's performances below!





COMEBACK: KARD

COMEBACK: CRAVITY

OnlyOneOf

ATEEZ

ITZY