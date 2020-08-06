Netizen compiles moments when idol group members were cautious around other idol members of the opposite sex

Recently, a netizen posted on an online community a compilation of times when girl and boy idols were so cautious and awkward around other idol groups of the opposite sex.

The netizen stated that she made this list without any intention to start an argument and made it out of sheer fun.

It seems that idol group members are very well aware of the controversy they would be involved in if they were to interact in any way with other idol members of the opposite sex. Many times, you can see these idol members be ridged or even quick to avoid any contact with other opposite sex idol members.

So here is the list of some idol members avoiding one another at all costs.

1. MONSTA X Minhyuk

Minhyuk moves the first time but gets so surprised the second time.





2. Seventeen Wonwoo and PRISTIN Nayoung

They both look so stiff as they perform together.

3. SHINee Minho and Suzy

Minho held out his hand but Suzy holds his wrist in an awkward hold.

4. BTS Suga

SUGA pulls away another member as if they would catch something if he stands near girl group members.

5. Seventeen Woozi

Woozi shrinks away from a female idol that came running towards him.

6. SISTAR and EXO

Both SISTAR and EXO seem to shy away from each other as there is a clear gap between the girl and boy groups.

7. BTS Suga

BTS SUGA once again awkwardly moves away from the girl group taking small steps to the side.

8. EXO Sehun

Sehun quickly moves his shoulders so he has zero contact with the female model.

9. VIXX and MAMAMOO

10. Seventeen and Gfriend

Netizens have found these photos and gifs hilarious as they see idol members avoid contact with opposite sex members as if they will be infected with a disease.

Netizens' commented:

"This is hilarious."

"The photo with MAMAMOO and VIXX is like Moses splitting the sea. Lol."

"The one with Seventeen member DK and Gfriend at the graduation looks like it was photoshopped."



"SUGA hastily grabbing Jimin's shirt to pull him away is hilarious."



"Awws these awkward idol members. lol."

