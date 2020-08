Lovelyz is ready to make a comeback with their 7th mini-album 'Unforgettable'.



On August 30 at midnight KST, the Woollim Entertainment girl group revealed the jacket making film for the release of their upcoming 7th mini-album. In the video, Lovelyz takes you behind the scenes of their concept photos.





Lovelyz will be returning soon with 'Unforgettable' on September 1 at 6 PM KST. Are you excited?