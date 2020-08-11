MAJOR9 Entertainment announces launch of new 6-member girl group Bling Bling

MAJOR9 Entertainment, home to power artists including Vibe, Dongjun, Ben, Kasper, and more, will be launching the label's first girl group soon.

Back on August 11, MAJOR9 unveiled a short logo teaser for their upcoming 6-member rookie girl group, named Bling Bling. The logo teaser brings together 6 unique symbols representing each of the members into one, ending with the group's name.

According to MAJOR9, the agency has been preparing for their new girl group launch for the past 4 years. Stay tuned for more details on Bling Bling's debut, later this year.

