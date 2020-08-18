22

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Check out the spunky character-version poster for Song Joong Ki x Kim Tae Ri's new film 'Space Sweepers'

AKP STAFF

Director Jo Sung Hee's upcoming new sci-fi blockbuster film 'Space Sweepers' has dropped a new character-version poster, full of spunk and rebellion!

First, taking up the position of the 'Space Sweepers' crew's captain is actress Kim Tae Ri, pointing a laser gun threateningly. The official pilot of the crew, actor Song Joong Ki, wears a curious expression while dressed in thick space gear, preparing for a wild journey. Actor Jin Sun Kyu transforms into the engineer Tiger Park, sporting dark tattoos all over his neck and arms. Finally, actor Yoo Hae Jin takes on his first "motion capture" role as the robot, a sassy but lovable machine. 


Taking place in a fantastic, outer space world in the year 2092, 'Space Sweepers' is set to premiere in theaters next month on September 23! Are you excited to watch 'Space Sweepers'?

DMV2DMZ181 pts 11 hours ago 0
11 hours ago

It looks like a dope South Korean video game on the new PlayStation!

