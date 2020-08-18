BLACKPINK's Jisoo describes herself as 'reckless' + loves watching dramas with Lisa

BLACKPINK's Jisoo shared with fans a glimpse of her more personal side in her 'Marie Claire' cover pictorial interview!

For next month's 'Marie Claire', Jisoo will be featured in two unique versions of the magazine as the September cover model. Throughout her pictorial, the idol charmed readers with her lovely, yet mischievous persona, all the while modeling gorgeous 'Dior' cosmetic products.

During her interview, Jisoo described herself as "More 'reckless' than 'positive'. When I need to make a decision, I do take my time and weigh my options seriously, but after the decision is made I do not look back. I am not the type to be hung up about the past or regret. I just give my best in each situation? If I've come to a decision, that I need to use all of the time that I have intensely trying to achieve the best result out of that decision, instead of wasting time regretting."

What are some of Jisoo's happiest moments lately? The idol answered, "These days, I'm really enjoying the fact that the four of us can promote as a full group. During our tour, we were always together but recently we've all been busy separately. Thinking back on the world tour, it was hard at the time but now I miss it. Once events become the past, they become happy memories. These days, I'm having fun being with the four of us, hanging out, eating, and chatting."

Does Jisoo watch any TV series during her days off? According to Jisoo, "I eat meals with Lisa a lot these days, and Lisa always watches dramas while she's eating. So I end up watching them with Lisa. We are marathoning 'The Lonely and Great God' right now, and Lisa also enjoys 'It's Okay To Not Be Okay' so we are watching that. But the thing is, I'm more interested in watching Lisa watch her dramas than the actual drama's storyline. Lisa's reactions while watching dramas is the killing point. She's too cute."