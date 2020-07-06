Wonder Girls and TWICE spotted at Lim's wedding

The Wonder Girls and TWICE members attended Lim's wedding, showing off their special friendship.

On July 5th, Lim held a private wedding with Shin Min Cheol at a hotel in Gangnam. It's been revealed only close family and friends attended this wedding due to the COVID19 outbreak.

Right after the wedding, parts of the group photo was released in an online community. In these photos, the members of TWICE and Wonder girls are seen standing next to the bride along with other familiar celebrities such as actress Yoon So Hee.

These photos seemed to have been taken by one of the guests at the wedding. In one of them, TWICE's Tzuyu, Sana, Jihyo, Dahyun, and Mina are standing in a line waiting for the group photo to be taken.



Meanwhile, Lim met her now-husband, Shin Min Cheol, back in 2013 and continued to date him for seven years until their marriage this year.



Starting this past April, they appeared in the TV show 'Real Love Story' revealing their proposal story and the wedding preparation process. The two were able to grow their love and get married with the love and support of fans.