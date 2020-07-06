37

3

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Wonder Girls and TWICE spotted at Lim's wedding

AKP STAFF

The Wonder Girls and TWICE members attended Lim's wedding, showing off their special friendship.

On July 5th, Lim held a private wedding with Shin Min Cheol at a hotel in Gangnam. It's been revealed only close family and friends attended this wedding due to the COVID19 outbreak.

Right after the wedding, parts of the group photo was released in an online community. In these photos, the members of TWICE and Wonder girls are seen standing next to the bride along with other familiar celebrities such as actress Yoon So Hee.

These photos seemed to have been taken by one of the guests at the wedding. In one of them, TWICE's Tzuyu, Sana, Jihyo, Dahyun, and Mina are standing in a line waiting for the group photo to be taken. 


Meanwhile, Lim met her now-husband, Shin Min Cheol, back in 2013 and continued to date him for seven years until their marriage this year.


Starting this past April, they appeared in the TV show 'Real Love Story' revealing their proposal story and the wedding preparation process. The two were able to grow their love and get married with the love and support of fans.

  1. TWICE
  2. Wonder Girls
  3. Lim
9 7,445 Share 93% Upvoted

8

athalia-b393 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Wow it's so adorable seeing everyone come together- and the bride and groom look really pretty!

Share

3

amelialily22109 pts 35 minutes ago 0
35 minutes ago

I think all of u gush worried about the expression on Twices face are dumb. If u look around a lot of people aren't smiling. You should just wait for the actual photo to be reveield and then make a comment like that.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND