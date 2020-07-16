Former drama co-stars Han Hyo Joo & Lee Seung Gi to reunite on tvN's 'Hometown Flex'

Former drama co-stars Han Hyo Joo and Lee Seung Gi are set to reunite through Lee Seung Gi's latest variety program, tvN's 'Hometown Flex'!

On July 16, tvN confirmed with various media outlets, "Actress Han Hyo Joo will be appearing as a guest on 'Hometown Flex' for its Chungju episode."

Premiered back on July 12, tvN's 'Hometown Flex' is a travel variety program hosted by Cha Tae Hyun and Lee Seung Gi. Each week, the two stars head off on a unique tour famous celebrities' home towns, guided by the celebrities themselves.

Meanwhile, Han Hyo Joo and Lee Seung Gi previously worked together on the set of 2009 drama 'Brilliant Legacy' on SBS.

