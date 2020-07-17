TREASURE members tease fans coyly in next debut MV shoot spoiler

TREASURE have dropped another thrilling spoiler clip from their upcoming debut MV shoot, this time featuring Hyunsuk, Doyoung, Jungwoo, Haruto, and Yoshi!

This time, the longer MV shoot spoiler moves fans through a train of heart-fluttering gazes, wrapping up with a surprise at the end as Jihoon emerges with pink hair!

Fans can no doubt look forward to even more of TREASURE's MV shoot spoilers coming very soon, as well as the boys' official debut announcement by the end of July!