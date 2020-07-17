5

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 38 minutes ago

TREASURE members tease fans coyly in next debut MV shoot spoiler

AKP STAFF

TREASURE have dropped another thrilling spoiler clip from their upcoming debut MV shoot, this time featuring Hyunsuk, Doyoung, Jungwoo, Haruto, and Yoshi!

This time, the longer MV shoot spoiler moves fans through a train of heart-fluttering gazes, wrapping up with a surprise at the end as Jihoon emerges with pink hair!

Fans can no doubt look forward to even more of TREASURE's MV shoot spoilers coming very soon, as well as the boys' official debut announcement by the end of July!

  1. TREASURE
4 1,091 Share 100% Upvoted

0

longtymnosee582 pts 16 minutes ago 0
16 minutes ago

Haruto solo shoot please T.T

Share

-3

fesorb-387 pts 29 minutes ago 2
29 minutes ago

this group is gonna flop so hard........................

Share

2 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Kyuhyun
How to Prepare for Kyuhyun's Solo Comeback
2 hours ago   0   236
Mind U
Mind U camp in the darkness in 'Star' MV
18 hours ago   0   825

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND