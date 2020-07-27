Two Korean designers at Gucci become the models for their new look book

Although this Coronavirus pandemic has put a stop to fashion shows, it could not stop the creativity of the designers.

Gucci is a renowned Italian brand and is known to put on fancy fashion shows as models walk down runways decorated grandly beyond our imagination. However, Gucci was not able to have such a show this year. Instead, the designers had an extraordinary idea.

Gucci presented the 2021 spring, summer collection for Milano's digital fashion week. They presented their collection named 'Epilogue Collection' during the twelve-hour streaming. They did not stream the traditional catwalk video, instead, they concentrated on the scenes behind the stage. Alessandro Michele, the creative director and fashion designer at Gucci, decided to have the designers themselves become the models for the collection and not professional models. The 35 designers at Gucci took photos wearing the women's and men's collection, including handbags and accessories, to create the lookbook with 76 photos.



This was an unprecedented fashion show where all the models were the fashion designers who created the clothes. However, another thing that caught the eyes of netizens in this look book was two designers. Thanks to this unprecedented fashion show, the netizens were able to see two Korean designers working at Gucci. One of them is Jang Yoo Ri, standing on the right-hand side wearing a black pattern two-piece and a black wide-brimmed hat. She is the sports accessory designer at Gucci. On the left is Park Min Yu, who is wearing green sunglasses with a vintage pattern one-piece, and is the designer for men's wear at Gucci.



According to Linkedin, a business and employment-oriented online service, designer Park Min Yu has been working as a Gucci designer since 2017 after graduating from Italian fashion school Polimoda, while Jang Yu Ri has been a silk accessory designer since 2015. Italy's Gracia magazine said, "We embodied the magic of fashion with models that can deliver the most realistic embodiment, and this was also a collection that the designers feel most proud of."



Netizens have commented on how surprised they were to find Two Korean designers at such a renowned brand.

Netizens commented:

"It's very awesome that these two Koreans are the designers at a worldwide famous fashion brand and I feel proud of them."

"It's really cool to see professional models who model for these fashion shows but it's cooler since the designers who made the clothes personally wore them and presented them. I think this fashion show would be more meaningful to them."

"I was always curious about who designed these clothes and to see the designers who made them is nice to see."

"This is why they're called designers."

"I am proud and respect these two designers who are able to design for such a high-end brand."



