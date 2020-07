Jeon So Mi is a shining knight in her next 'What You Waiting For' comeback poster

Jeon So Mi has transformed into a shining female knight in her next "What You Waiting For" comeback teaser poster!

In her latest comeback teaser, Jeon So Mi exudes a completely opposite vibe dressed in a sparkly, silver avant-garde piece, prepared to take action. Earlier teaser images showed Jeon So Mi rocking a more modern, pop diva look with overall darker tones.

Jeon So Mi's new comeback single "What You Waiting For", composed by Teddy, 24, R.Tee, and Jeon So Mi herself, is set for release this July 22 at 6 PM KST.