Solo Artist Minty caught stealing leather jackets which belonged to an idol group

Solo artist Minty has been sued by her entertainment company, CoronaX Entertainment, as she was caught stealing a leather jacket that belongs to a boy idol group.

On July 21st, CoronaX Entertainment revealed that they have filed a lawsuit for misappropriation against Minty. According to the entertainment agency, Minty was acting as the stylist for the boy band, AboutU, and was seen taking leather jackets that belonged to the band members in a surveillance video.



Minty entered into the practice studio without prior notice and took the leather jackets that the AboutU members wore during their debut by putting them underneath her padding coat.

Minty continued to deny the allegations of stealing but then changed her argument when she saw the surveillance videos; She claimed the jackets were rented so they had to be returned.

However, the company found the receipt of purchase for the leather jackets and revealed that Minty had lied. The two parties have decided to settle, however, the agency claimed they processed the lawsuit back in May.

Meanwhile, Minty was previously involved in a controversy about her age. She gained popularity and fame through the hit competitive tv program 'School rapper 2'. However, there were speculations that she was not in her teens but was much older. She later uploaded a video of an apology for the controversy over her age and revealed her real age.