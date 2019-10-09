'School Rapper 2' contestant Minty's label comes forward on Minty lying about her age, involvement with Girl's Alert, etc

On October 10, solo artist Minty's label CoronaX Entertainment released an official statement of response to Minty's age manipulation rumors, etc.

Minty appeared as a contestant on Mnet's 'School Rapper 2' in 2018, garnering attention for her unique style. However, recent rumors claimed that Minty is lying about her age, and that she is in her 30's, not her 10's.

In addition, it was also suspected on online communities that Minty was the former producer of girl group Girl's Alert, as the CEO of the group's former agency Alpaca Production.

CoronaX Entertainment clarified on October 10, "It's true that Minty is the CEO of Alpaca Production as well as the producer of Girl's Alert. She has promoted as a composer/producer since her youth, and established the agency after receiving an investment offer. However, due to some health issues about 2 years back, she transferred management of Girl's Alert to a different agency."

Regarding her appearance on 'School Rapper', the label added, "Last year, Minty appeared as a contestant on 'School Rapper' as a student born in 2002. During the program, Minty desperately wished to come forward with her true age and identity; however, due to internal issues and heavy pressure, she had no choice but to keep quiet. At the time, Minty was an unknown artist, and each opportunity was very dire to her. Even today, Minty is mentally suffering from the weight of this incident, and is currently receiving mental treatment."

CoronaX continued, "Minty's true age is 28 years old in Korean age (26 years old internationally), not 37 years old as the rumors say. She began her career as a producer at 24 years old, which may have caused misunderstandings suspecting that she was in her thirties. Outside of her age, everything that Minty has shown as an artist is her real self."

Finally, the label apologized for causing Minty's fans concerns, and announced that Minty also planned on addressing some of the issues mentioned above via her YouTube channel soon.

