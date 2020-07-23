71

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 6 hours ago

Solar, Jessi, Jeon So Mi, & Lee Young Ji to guest on 'Running Man'

Power female soloists MAMAMOO's Solar, Jessi, Jeon So Mi, and Lee Young Ji plan on appearing as guests on an upcoming episode of SBS's 'Running Man'!

Viewers can guess what "special" this upcoming 'Running Man' episode will be based off of the guest lineup, as all of the ladies are well-known not only for their powerful solo artist images, but also for their fun and boisterous personalities on varieties. 

'Running Man' with guests Solar, Jessi, Jeon So Mi, and Lee Young Ji is expected to air on August 2!

Nicole33594
6 hours ago

I always look forward to seeing Jessi on variety shows. Shes so much fun. Also she interviewed Solar not long ago and they were cute together and had good chemistry so Im looking forward to seeing them together again.

YuForgetMeNot
6 hours ago

I cant wait for Solar and Jessi interactions! They gonna be chaotic funny together. Also is this Jeon Somi's first time guesting on running man? Glad to see her promote her comeback. l watched Lee Young Ji on GG and Im so happy to see her on variety shows.

