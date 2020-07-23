Solar, Jessi, Jeon So Mi, & Lee Young Ji to guest on 'Running Man'

Power female soloists MAMAMOO's Solar, Jessi, Jeon So Mi, and Lee Young Ji plan on appearing as guests on an upcoming episode of SBS's 'Running Man'!



Viewers can guess what "special" this upcoming 'Running Man' episode will be based off of the guest lineup, as all of the ladies are well-known not only for their powerful solo artist images, but also for their fun and boisterous personalities on varieties.

'Running Man' with guests Solar, Jessi, Jeon So Mi, and Lee Young Ji is expected to air on August 2!