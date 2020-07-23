76

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 7 hours ago

Jeon So Mi reveals how BLACKPINK's Lisa helped her with her 'What You Waiting For' choreography

On July 23, Jeon So Mi appeared as a guest on 'Naver NOW.' radio program 'SAP', hosted by Zion.T!

During the radio show, labelmates Jeon So Mi and Zion.T demonstrated their comfort with each other as they talked about Jeon So Mi's comeback single, "What You Waiting For". Zion.T commented, "I saw on YouTube that you must have had a lot of trouble with your choreography. What did BLACKPINK's Lisa say about your choreography video?"

Jeon So Mi replied, "Lisa unnie told me, 'This one is definitely good!'. It seemed like to her, there was something that caught her eye about the choreography. She said that it was better than the 'Birthday' choreo. Actually there were two different options with the choreography and Lisa unnie gave me a definitive opinion while I was still deciding, so I went with the one she chose. It was very helpful." 

To another question asking what the happiest moment she's experienced recently was, Jeon So Mi answered, "I was really happy when the teaser for the song first came out. Usually, teasers are small edited versions of the MV. But this time, of the three teasers, two of them were filmed separately from the MV. When I saw the first teaser, I cried remember what it was like to film it all back then." 

Roslolian413 pts 4 hours ago 0
4 hours ago

I'm surprised Lisa found this choreo the better one cuz honestly the song is good but the choreo lets it down IMO.

If you look at the GGs nowadays they are all pushing the boundaries on choreos, Twice More and More, RV Monster, Gfriend Apple and Black Pink HYLT these arent simple choreos they are all a step up. This feels underwhelming in comparison she should have asked her label for a harder choreo cuz Somi is a great dancer as well.

2

absolutely-111 pts 4 hours ago 0
4 hours ago

What choreography? She barely even danced.
