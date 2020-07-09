It was confirmed that Seoul Mayor Park Won Soon was found dead at around 12:20 AM KST on July 10 KST. It was reported that the mayor was transferred over to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

On July 9, the police were conducting a search after receiving a report of his disappearance. About seven hours after the mayor's disappearance, he was found dead near Sukjeongmun Gate on Mount Bukak.

It is known to be about 18 minutes away from Gilsangsa Temple in Seongbuk-gu, where the cell phone signal was initially cut off. It is said that it is not far from Waryong Park, where Seoul Mayor Park Won Soon was caught on surveillance camera at 10:50 AM earlier that day.







Park Won Soon, the mayor was reported missing by his daughter and a will was discovered at the place of his residence. Earlier, his daughter called the police at 5:17 pm when the mayor left a suspicious message before his phone turned off. His daughter stated, "Four, five hours ago, my father left the house after saying words that sounded like his last will but his phone is off."





In response, 119 paramedics continued their search at the foot of Mt. Bukak in Seongbuk-gu, Seoul, where Mayor Park's cell phone was last turned off, before the mayor's body was discovered.







Mayor Park was reportedly wearing a black hat, a dark jacket, and a black backpack when he went out.

Meanwhile, it was revealed that the Seoul Metropolitan Policy Agency filed a lawsuit against the mayor of Seoul for sexual harassment. The mayor's secretary filed the complaint claiming that the mayor of Seoul has been sexually harassing her.

