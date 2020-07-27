Netizens say they feel embarrassed after seeing this truck with specific demands for Song Min Ho put in front of the YG building

Recently, a netizen posted on an online community two pictures of a protest truck parked outside of the YG Entertainment building.

The post stated that this truck was sent for Song Min Ho, a member of WINNER. The slides on the truck were showing very specific requests for the artists. The fans who sent the truck requested for male back dancers as well as famous choreographers and requested Song Min Ho to have a "Really difficult dance." They even requested a solo promotion that can "show off the artist's dance skills."

After seeing this protest truck many netizens were embarrassed that such things were requested through a protest truck and that some fans are going overboard.

Netizens commented:

"The female dancers will be baffled."

"This is embarrassing..."



"I'm so embarrassed for the artist...I can imagine how embarrassed the artist is when he sees it. He's a rapper and they're asking for a hard dance choreography?"



"Why are they requesting these kinds of things. This is just saying 'Do what I want you to' kind of feel."



"I mean I understand a fan would want harder dance moves but it's the first time I've seen a fan ask in that way."



"What is this..lol."

"Yikes, I'm so embarrassed."

"I think Song Min Ho would be embarrassed when he sees that. LOL."

