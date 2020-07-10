Netizens debate whether or not The Boyz's Sunwoo is smoking in a recent SNS post

Back on July 9, a few members of The Boyz greeted fans via a series of SNS updates, sharing a slew of photos taken during summer beach trip.

However, one photo of The Boyz member Sunwoo caught the attention of numerous netizens some time after the post was made. Some raised questions as to whether or not Sunwoo is smoking a cigarette in one of his solo shots, below.

From the above SNS post, netizens focussed on the second photo of Sunwoo where he's extending his left hand out toward the photographer. The photo is blurry and taken at night against a dark background, but some netizens believe that Sunwoo's right hand and arm is also slightly visible in the photo behind him. They argued that the idol is holding the bud of a cigarette with its tip lit orange at the end:

Netizens who believe that Sunwoo is smoking in the photo argued that smoking is prohibited on all public beaches in South Korea. Some left comments like, "Wow it took me forever to find, it's totally likely that they uploaded it without realizing", "It really really looks like he's smoking, but at the same time, why would he have his mask up if he's taking a smoke... I'm so confused", "Don't idol group agencies check the members' SNS posts before they get uploaded..?", "There's no denying, he's 100% smoking", "Did he really think he could hide his hand like that? Smoking is illegal on any beach in Korea", "These guys make a lot of headlines for controversial stuff", etc.

What do you think of the issue?