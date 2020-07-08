Netizens are baffled at this guy who is running for Congress in Florida calling K-pop "foreign propaganda" and BTS "Big Time Socialists"

On July 7th, many people became speechless as they saw a tweet made by a KW Miller, a constitutional conservative who is running for Congress in Florida.

He has blamed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the representative for New York's 14th congressional district, for "conspiring with KPOP agents on Tik Tok." He went on to say things such as "KPOP is foreign propaganda", "BTS (Big Time Socialists) to undermine our President."





Last month @AOC worked with KPOP agents via the app TikTok to sabotage the President's rally.



KPOP is foreign propaganda.



Why was AOC conspiring with Koreans such as Junkook and BTS (Big Time Socialists) to undermine our President?



TikTok is Chinese owned.



Kim Jong Un knew? — KW Miller For Congress (FL-18) (@KwCongressional) July 7, 2020

Conspiring with a foreign power to undermine an election is known as treason.



So why are the feckless hacks in Congress not subpoenaing @AOC and her merry band of KPOP operatives to testify?



She ADMITTED to conspiring with KPOP agents on TikTok and no one bats an eye. — KW Miller For Congress (FL-18) (@KwCongressional) July 7, 2020









Fans were utterly speechless as they saw this tweet and his tweet since had over 30 thousand retweets and comments.

You’re either trolling or seriously need help. If you’re serious, please stop and talk to a professional. I can’t believe I have to write this but while AOC was idiotic for encouraging KPOP fans to sign up for the rally, she didn’t conspire with BTS, Junkook or Kim Jong Un. 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 8, 2020



Fans commented "do you have any idea just how ridiculous you sound?... PUT ME ON NOTICE, BRO", "the fact that he said BTS stands for big time socialists has me howling", "so are you upset with south Korea, north Korea, or china? make up your mind my dude."





I'm blocking him, he seems detached from reality. Yesterday he was retweeting lizard people conspiracies. — Patricia Dysinger⁷⟭⟬ (@Agent_Snark) July 8, 2020

do you have any idea just how ridiculous you sound?



PUT ME ON NOTICE, BRO — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) July 8, 2020

Do you think Korea and China are the same? Be honest. — Jared (@JBPhi) July 8, 2020

Someone come get their grandpa off Twitter — Tiffany Drastic (@PDXEleven) July 8, 2020

KPOP AGENTS HAHAH — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) July 8, 2020