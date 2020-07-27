Dara reveals she will be releasing a new single in August and shows the behind the scenes of her MV

Dara made a surprise announcement to her fans that she will be coming back with a single in August.

On July 27th, Dara posted a vlog video titled "Am I gonna be Produce101? Just my messy vlog I filmed" on her YouTube channel.

She started off the vlog as she got ready for the first performance for the musical 'Again Oh Hye Young.' She revealed that she had prepared two months for this musical and was excited to show off this performance.

She continued to show her vlog of what went on behind the stage of her music as she took photos with her fellow cast members.

She continues on to showing her dance practice for JeA's new song as she practices dancing with Choreographer Bae Yoon Jung.

Finally, Dara wraps up the vlog by sowing the behind the scenes of her new MV filming and a snippet of her singing.

Many fans are excited to hear the news of the artist's comeback as they are happy that Dara is finally making her opportunities to show off her voice once again.

Netizens commented:

"She's a self-made QUEEN!! Can't wait for August to come. Singer Dara."

"There’s a lot of things that will happen in AUGUST."

"Can't wait.. so exciting."

"She’s someone who creates her own opportunities nowadays. MOOD!!!"

"OMG! I didn't expect her voice! Usually, she has this sweet, innocent tone of voice but this one is really different. I would love to hear it for OST k-dramas."





