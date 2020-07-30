Block B's Taeil garners attention with his bulk up during military service

Block B's main vocalist Taeil, previously known by fans for his "kiddish" image, is garnering attention for his bulk up while carrying out his mandatory military service duties!

Earlier this summer, Taeil was spotted enjoying a meal with his family members during a rare vacation from his military base.

(Did you spot Taeil right away among his family members? He's the first person on the right side!)

Netizens were amazed with the Block B's member's image transformation, commenting, "Little one, when did you get so big???", "Heol... Taeil when did you get so poofy...", "It's been a while... he used to be a baby", "I thought it was the one on the left at first and went, 'Did he change his hair?' and then saw the one with all the tattoos on the right LOL", "Wait, wasn't Taeil's younger brother in elementary school when Block B were promoting kekekeke", "I was looking at the left side and was going, 'Wow he got more handsome' kekekeke. Turns out that's not him!", "Daebak! He went from little cutie to muscle cutie hehe", "Everyone in their family looks like Ctrl + C, Ctrl + V kekekeke", and more!

What do you think of Taeil's image change from his K-Pop idol days? Meanwhile, Taeil enlisted as an active duty soldier for his mandatory military service back in June of 2019, becoming the first Block B member to enlist. Some time after his enlistment, he surprised fans by writing in a letter that living in the military base suited him extremely well.