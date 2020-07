According to MLD Entertainment on July 8, Momoland's Nayun has been cast as the female lead of a new web drama series titled 'The Police'!

Nayun is currently busy in the midst of filming for her web drama, as her character Seo Ah Jin. Her character is a smart and bright university student with a strong sense of justice, leading a team of young students fighting against cyber crimes.

Stay tuned for Nayun's 'The Police', airing some time later this year on YouTube!