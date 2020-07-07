BoA & Sung Si Kyung to guest on 'Knowing Brothers'

BoA and Sung Si Kyung will be appearing as guests together on an upcoming episode of JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers'!

The two stars are scheduled to attend a recording for 'Knowing Brothers' some time in mid-July, in order to commemorate a few special occasions. First off, both BoA and Sung Si Kyung are celebrating their 20th anniversaries since debut this year! In addition, the two legendary solo artists will also be working together for Mnet's 'Voice Korea 2020' as judges and coaches.

This marks BoA's second guest appearance on 'Knowing Brothers', while Sung Si Kyung will be making his first ever appearance.

