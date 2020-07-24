Late idol star Hara's past diary entries partially revealed

The late idol star Goo Hara's past diary entries have been partially revealed.

On the July 23rd installment of JBTC's 'Lee Gyu Yeon's Spotlight', the producers analyzed six of Hara's diaries which had been handwritten prior to her passing. The producers took the diaries over to Dr. Kim Tae Kyung, a professor of psychology from Woosuk University, for a closer analysis of the texts.

In the diary, the words that were used the most often were, "It's okay, Hara". Written by Hara herself, the phrase resurfaced multiple times throughout different entries. The episode also revealed a calendar entry with the schedule: "DSP Audition at 2:00 PM", as well as an emotional post-it note addressed to her parents.



Some of the entries include:

"Hara, it's okay. You're not hurt. It's okay. Hara, it's okay."

"Goo O O dad, the Song O O who gave birth to me, I'm like this because of you guys. You used to have affairs while taking me around. If you were gonna do this to me, why did you give birth to me."



"I miss Mom. I long for Mom and want to feel her."

According to the professor, Hara's use of the word 'Mom' seemed impersonal, a 'mother' as in a biological parent. He said, "It's likely that for her, the image of the 'Mom' was a resting place, not her real mother. It probably meant, 'I am tired. I would like some solace'."

The professor also pointed out that the most noteworthy part of Hara's diary was the phrase: "Am I a person who is worthy of love?"

"It seems that this person had never received unconditional love," said Dr. Kim Tae Kyung.

May the late idol star rest in peace.