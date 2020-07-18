SSAK3 to hold their official debut stage on 'Music Core' + to launch TikTok dance challenge

29

It's D-Day of project co-ed group SSAK3's big summer debut!

The trio will be dropping their debut title track "Once Again On This Beachside" as well as its full MV later today on July 18 at 6 PM KST. In addition, SSAK3 plan to hold their official debut stage on MBC's 'Show! Music Core' next week, on the July 25 broadcast!

"Once Again On This Beachside" is composed by Lee Sang Soon with lyrics written by Lee Hyori - a newtro pop dance track inspired by popular concepts from the 1990's. SSAK3 members Yoo-Dragon (Yoo Jae Suk), Rinda G (Lee Hyori), and BiRyong (Rain) all participate as both rappers and vocalists, bringing together a catchy summer beat topped with a cool, refreshing performance. 

Finally, SSAK3 will also launch a 'TikTok' dance challenge on July 18 alongside the release of their debut single. Pre-orders for SSAK3's physical debut album open next week on July 25!

congratz to them, they really really topped the chart

They are #1 on Melon now, above BlackPink's How You like that.

Its very very very hard to be #1 on the chart, even a lot of top kpop groups have a hard time. (unless you are like BTS, Blackpink, TWICE, or IU etc)


amazing record.

0

ssak3 fighting!!!


